Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.89. 116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,318. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a market cap of $765.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.99. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

