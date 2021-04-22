Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,403 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

KO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.80. 253,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,626,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.