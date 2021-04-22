Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $27.47 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,842 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 2.6% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.29% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $27,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.09. 3,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.80. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $53.45 and a 52 week high of $74.14.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

