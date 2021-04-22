Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $738.38. 729,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,120,426. The stock has a market cap of $708.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,477.11, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $642.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

