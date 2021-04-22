Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $381.95. 27,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,866. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

