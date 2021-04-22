Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 0.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,095,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after purchasing an additional 463,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after purchasing an additional 340,782 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,469. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.95 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

