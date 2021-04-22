GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.08). GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million.

GP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

GP opened at $18.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

