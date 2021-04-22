Greggs (LON:GRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,372.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,372 ($30.99) and last traded at GBX 2,357 ($30.79), with a volume of 18761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,342 ($30.60).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748 ($22.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -178.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,200.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,867.23.

In related news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 28,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,195 ($28.68), for a total value of £614,709.75 ($803,122.22). Also, insider Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40), for a total transaction of £22,500 ($29,396.39). Insiders have sold 115,562 shares of company stock valued at $244,693,991 over the last 90 days.

About Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

