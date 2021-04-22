Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt Sells 4,000 Shares

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grubhub alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $107,955.00.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.50.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,193 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 2,897.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 104,501 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth $1,473,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.