Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU) to Issue Dividend of $0.00 on May 14th

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0006 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS GULTU opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

