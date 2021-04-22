Gustavo Arnal Purchases 20,000 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 456,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,064.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

