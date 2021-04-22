GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, Sativex is used for the treatment of MS symptoms, cancer pain, and neuropathic pain. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Salisbury, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GWPH. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.75.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $218.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.01 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.18. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $87.07 and a 1-year high of $219.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $148.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $171,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,180 shares of company stock valued at $451,596. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

