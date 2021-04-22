Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 258,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,887,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

