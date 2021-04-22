Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 128.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 341,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 77,083 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 17,519 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 80,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $28,596.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 9,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $126,599.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,024 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

