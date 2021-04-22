Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.97 Per Share

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.974 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $92.90 on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HVRRY shares. Societe Generale raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

