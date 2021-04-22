Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after buying an additional 5,695,606 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,832,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,628,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 519,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth $20,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NYSE NOVA opened at $37.63 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,390.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.