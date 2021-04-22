Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after buying an additional 292,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,509,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE stock opened at $375.60 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.53 and its 200 day moving average is $296.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.