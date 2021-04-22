Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $139,000 Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:AL opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

