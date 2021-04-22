Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $78,000 Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after purchasing an additional 694,890 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,326,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,956,000 after purchasing an additional 380,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after purchasing an additional 941,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

PAGS stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. On average, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

