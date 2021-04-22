Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of -669.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

