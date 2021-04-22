Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ameresco by 24.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter worth approximately $644,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,075,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $23,243,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,762,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $172,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,630,989.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 643,207 shares of company stock worth $29,325,320. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRC opened at $47.90 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

