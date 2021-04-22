Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 103 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

LGND stock opened at $152.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

