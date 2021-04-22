HARD Protocol Price Down 47.6% Over Last 7 Days (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $74.72 million and $18.75 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 47.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00002468 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00057260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.01 or 0.00271143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003491 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,463.55 or 1.00078308 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.90 or 0.00944665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.43 or 0.00601792 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

