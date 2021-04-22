Harmony (ONE) Trading Down 23.6% This Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $101.14 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00067406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020464 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00065800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00094657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.86 or 0.00675441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.60 or 0.07965594 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,002,578,509 coins and its circulating supply is 9,409,622,509 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

