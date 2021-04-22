Harold Bernard Loyer Sells 2,054 Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,820.89.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$17.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$14.81 and a one year high of C$25.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$327.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXG. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

