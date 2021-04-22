Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HARP stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HARP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $536,375.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,136,358 shares of company stock worth $22,862,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

