HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 58,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in Apple by 102.1% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,109,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $990,624,000 after buying an additional 162,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 33.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 21,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average of $124.98. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.