HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Sells $1,072,729.60 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jon M. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,088,811.24.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $197.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $198.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.28.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

