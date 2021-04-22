Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.56. 27,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 958,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

