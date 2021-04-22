Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Announces Earnings Results

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.2062 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

