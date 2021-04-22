Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.91. 6,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,785. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTLD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

