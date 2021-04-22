Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Down 3.4%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 95,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,717,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on HL. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

