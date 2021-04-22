HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $82,863.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $509.28 million and $82,863.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003628 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00040207 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001216 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005751 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00021555 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

