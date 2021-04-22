HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.343 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08.

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HDELY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.