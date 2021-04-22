Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

NYSE:SU opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.