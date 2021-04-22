Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 32,000 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBSB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $939.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. Analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.