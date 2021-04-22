Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,307,000 after buying an additional 452,855 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,212,000 after acquiring an additional 306,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,980,000 after acquiring an additional 510,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,795,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,732,000 after buying an additional 516,834 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3712 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

