Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 117,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,539 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $67,269,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Corning by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 805.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $46.25 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

