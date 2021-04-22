Heritage Way Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.4% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,685. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.54 and a 200 day moving average of $140.16. The company has a market capitalization of $202.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.