Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.96. 186,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,916,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $196.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

