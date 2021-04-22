Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.06

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.06 and traded as high as C$16.49. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$16.44, with a volume of 60,955 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Héroux-Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Héroux-Devtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.09. The firm has a market cap of C$591.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$150.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

