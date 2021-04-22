Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Gap Down to $179.55

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $179.55, but opened at $172.04. Heska shares last traded at $172.03, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Heska by 28.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Heska by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

