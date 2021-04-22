Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Raised to $44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 24.14% from the stock’s current price.

HXL has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.59.

HXL stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hexcel has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $64.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $169,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after acquiring an additional 952,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,701,000 after acquiring an additional 822,139 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

