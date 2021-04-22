Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HIW. Mizuho raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

NYSE:HIW opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

