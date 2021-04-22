Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post sales of $174.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.80 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $173.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $704.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.30 million to $724.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $671.73 million, with estimates ranging from $657.10 million to $681.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 373,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,081. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $29.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

