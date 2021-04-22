Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.68. 72,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,215. The company has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

