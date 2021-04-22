Howdoo (UDOO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $109,027.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $15.22 million and $109,027.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00072736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.38 or 0.00739775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00096299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,479.30 or 0.08194396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050856 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

