HSBC Upgrades MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) to Hold

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MGM China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie lowered MGM China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:MCHVF opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. MGM China has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

