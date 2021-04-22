Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII stock opened at $208.57 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $210.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.35 and a 200 day moving average of $172.70.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,321,000 after acquiring an additional 130,648 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after buying an additional 374,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,766,000 after buying an additional 112,764 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 537,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,599,000 after buying an additional 106,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after buying an additional 281,553 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.