Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

VTV stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,478. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $135.57.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

